Mamata gave relief to Bogtui victims from mid-day meal fund: Suvendu

With a central team set to visit West Bengal shortly to review the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme, as was announced by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan weeks ago, leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government gave compensation to Bogtui violence victims from the mid-day meal (MDM) fund.

Adhikari accused the chief minister of “swindling MDM funds and having cast her evil eyes on the nourishment of poor students” while demanding the Centre to take legal action against her. “CM @MamataOfficial paid compensation to the vicitims’ kin; burnt alive in the Bogtui carnage at Birbhum District, from the Mid-Day Meal funds. Doing charity for photo op, that too by misusing Central Govt funds meant for food & nutrition of school children! It’s a financial crime.,” Adhikari posted on his Twitter handle.

“It seems that the WB Govt is so bankrupt that there’s no money left in The WB State Emergency Relief Fund & The CM’s Relief Fund. But @MamataOfficial needs to give compensation on camera & distribute blankets on stage. But Where’d the money come from? Simple. Mid-Day Meal Funds,” he further wrote.

“She’s swindling MDM funds & has cast her evil eyes on the nourishment of poor students. I will inform Hon’ble Union Education Minister; Shri @Dpradhanbjp ji about the financial transgression & request him to initiate legal action against the CM, Chief Secretary & Birbhum DM,” he urges the Union minister.

Reacting to Adhikari’s charges, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, “What is his objection? Does he not want the state government to help people? Is that his intention? It is the state government’s money if the government does not stand by its people, who else will? The BJP-led central government rarely stands by the people — be it the demonetisation or the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The money might have come from the land, or finance, or the irrigation department. At the end of the day the money is given by the State government. BJP-led Central government is, meanwhile, busy buying aeroplanes, spending crores of rupees on publicity, and on the Central Vista. Your countrymen could not eat during the pandemic, and now you are spending Rs 20,000 crore on Central Vista. You are buying aeroplanes worth Rs 8,000 crore. Is not this a crime?” asked Banerjee.

TMC MP Santanu Sen, however, not only denied the charges levelled by Adhikari, he rather ridiculed him, saying the opposition leader was “proving himself to be a laughing stock with every passing day”. “Adhikari should rather appeal to the Union government for increasing the allocation under the mid-day meal scheme instead of always trying to demean the efforts of the state government and the chief minister to provide the best of nutritious foods to the schoolchildren covered under the scheme,” he said.

Hitting back at Adhikari, State Urban Development minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said, “These allegations are baseless as he (Adhikari) should know that one cannot mix mid-day meal fund with other funds because the MDM fund comes in a separate account and from where it is disbursed to different districts.”

During his visit to the state, Pradhan had on January 14 announced that the Centre would soon send a team to review the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme in West Bengal.

After a closed-door organisational meeting of the BJP, Pradhan had told mediapersons that the joint team would comprise central as well as state officials.

“We read some reports in newspapers about irregularities in the mid-day meal. On January 5, leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari also submitted a report about irregularities on the same issue. In 2020, the state government had objected to the visit of any such joint review mission (JRM). But this time, we are determined to send a JRM. Central officials, state officials and experts from the state will be part of the proposed team,” said the minister.

The state government recently allotted an additional Rs 372 crore to include chicken and seasonal fruits in the existing mid-day meal menu. The additional items will be served once a week along with the existing mid-day meal menu — rice, potato, soybeans and eggs — to the 11.6 million children in the state-run and -aided schools.