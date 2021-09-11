Mamata files papers, minister says CM will ‘win by record margin’

Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Friday filed her nomination as the party candidate for the bypolls to the Bhabanipur seat on September 30.

Around 2 pm Mamata Banerjee came out from her residence at Harish Chatterjee Street which is hardly around 200 metres from the Survey Building, where she filed her nomination.

When the chief minister entered the survey building to submit her nomination, local supporters chanted slogans in her support. She entered with four proposers — Bablu Singh, Meeraj Sha, Nispal Singh Rane and wife of Transport Minister Firhad Hakim, Ishmath Hakim —, and her election agent and long-time aide Baishyanor Chatterjee. Local leaders such as Firhad Hakim and Nirmal Majhi accompanied her at the time of filing the nomination. Some supporters also gathered in front of her residence. However, due to Covid protocols, supporters and party leaders were urged not to gather in huge numbers.

On Friday, Banerjee’s local supporters organised a hawan for her outside her residence area as she filed her nomination papers for the bypolls to the Bhabanipur seat.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the by-election will be held on September 30. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 3.

The TMC defeated BJP in Bengal’s legislative election, but Banerjee lost the election from Nandigram seat to her former aide, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, by 1,956 votes.

After filing the nomination, Banerjee did not speak to the media. However, Minister Firhad Hakim said, “There was a conspiracy against Mamata Banerjee. She was defeated in Nandigram. People of Bhabanipur are now eagerly waiting to give an answer to all conspiracies. Mamata Banerjee will win with a record margin.”

The Chief Minister had represented Bhabanipur in 2011 and 2016 and her residence falls in the constituency.