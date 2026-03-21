‘You are the bigger infiltrator’: Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi, BJP at Kolkata Eid gathering

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday took part in Eid celebrations at Red Road in Kolkata, where she attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, and reiterated her stance that she would continue to stand by the people of Bengal. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo was accompanied by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.
“Many people’s names have been deleted from the voter list in the SIR [Special Intensive Revision] process. For this, I have approached the Calcutta High Court, Delhi, and even the Supreme Court. I still hope that people’s rights will be protected. Even if no one stands with you, I will stand by the people of Bengal—across all religions, castes, and creed—as a member of your own family,” Mamata said.
Attacking PM Modi, Mamata said, “We will not give up our rights to Modi ji. He goes to Saudi Arabia and shakes hands there—that is his choice. I respect all countries, but I am proud of my own. Let this message go out to the world for peace and fraternity. However, when you shake hands abroad, you seem to forget everything, but when you return to India, the Hindu-Muslim narrative begins again. You then call for deleting names, labelling people as infiltrators. I would say, you are the bigger infiltrator.”
National General Secretary TMC Avishek Banerjee and Mamata Banerjee at Red Road after Eid prayer. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
Accusing the BJP of “capturing the government” in the poll-bound state, Mamata said, “I want to say that we will not be afraid. They (BJP) have removed everyone and plan to place BJP leaders in those positions. This is a party of thieves, robbers, and goons—a party of ‘gaddars’ (traitors). There are also some traitors who have started taking money from the BJP to split votes. But I would say that ultimately, whatever the Almighty wills is what will happen, and nothing beyond that.”
In his speech, Abhishek said, “Remember, there is Ram in Ramzan…Ali in Diwali. By seeing the moon, we celebrate both Eid and Karva Chauth. This is the tradition and culture of our country.”
He added, “Be it Eid or any other festival, there are four underlying messages: patience, brotherhood, test, and love. These are also the values of humanity. We need to uphold these values and protect them. We must stand united and celebrate festivals of each other’s community, especially at a time when brothers are made to fight against each other. I will participate in the celebration of your festival, and you will join me in celebrating my festival. That is Bengal’s culture.”
Without naming the BJP, Abhishek said, “Those who think that they will drive people out of this country by deleting their names and by making brothers fight among each other must remember that people are ready to sacrifice their lives, but they will not bow down. On the lines of the famous poet Rahat Indori, I would like to remind that those who come to power are like tenants of a rented house. They must never consider themselves as the owners. India is not the property of any individual. This country is as much mine as it is yours. In India, the sounds of temple bells and namaz reverberate equally.”
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He added, “Those who make Hindus and Muslims fight against each other must remember that the spirit of brotherhood in Bengal will remain intact despite their sinister plans. Some say Hindus are in danger, while a few others say that Muslims are in danger. I would urge them to remove their communal glasses, since doing so will make them realise that it is our country, India, that is in danger.”
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More