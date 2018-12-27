Mamata doing in state what Modi govt is doing to country: Kanhaiya

CPI leader and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar on Wednesday slammed the Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee governments for “using religion” as a tool in politics.

Speaking at the Communist Party of India’s (CPI) Foundation Day celebration rally in Rani Rashmoni Avenue, Kumar said, “When I come to Bengal, 90 per cent of people tell me that Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is doing what Narendra Modi government is doing to the country. Why is Didi trying to prove that she is a Muslim sympathiser and why is Modi trying to prove he is a Hindu sympathiser? They are both trying to use religion as their tool in politics. Both are equally dangerous and we don’t want any of them.”

Shifting his focus to BJP’s proposed rath yatras in the state, Kumar questioned why such activity is not taken out against unemployment and farmer suicide.

“Let people puncture the tyres of such raths which will be taken out to divide people along religious lines. The central government has diverted people’s attention from real issues by indulging in Hindu-Muslim division, changing names of places. Under the present central government, the country has gone backwards by 70 years,” he said.

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who also attended the rally, said the country was going through an unprecedented crisis under the present central government.

“Uprooting the BJP-led NDA government should be the first priority for any political party. If this is an unprecedented crisis then it calls for an unprecedented alliance as well. All other non-BJP parties should come together in the next 2019 Lok Sabha polls and form a solid alliance to oust BJP from power,” he said.