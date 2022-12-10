Mamata did not get chance to speak at virtual meet chaired by PM on G20: Bengal govt official

WEST BENGAL Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not get a chance to speak at a virtual meeting of governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for discussion on various aspects of India’s G20 presidency, sources in the state government claimed.

This meet was a follow-up of a meeting in New Delhi on December 5 that Banerjee, who was in the national Capital then, attended.

According to sources close to the CM, it was expected that Banerjee would get a chance to speak during Friday’s meeting. Earlier, preparations were expected to be made for her speech to be aired live but the plan was shelved. Kolkata is among venues of events linked to the G20 summit, the sources pointed out.

A senior state government official said, “The Chief Minister had with her a few documents detailing West Bengal’s preparations for the G20 summit’s programmes scheduled to be held in the state. However, she was not given an opportunity to speak.” He added, “West Bengal Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, who also attended the meeting, was not given a chance to speak either.”

All Chief Ministers attended the meet. Modi, during the meeting, emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of states and Union Territories in organising G-20 events, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement issued on Friday.

In the past too, Banerjee has alleged that she was not given an opportunity to speak in a meeting convened by the PM.

In May 2021, the West Bengal CM, who participated in a meeting convened by the PM to take stock of the Covid-19 situation, alleged that CMs of opposition-ruled states were not allowed to speak. She dubbed the meeting as a “flop.”

“This was a casual and super flop meeting where chief ministers of BJP ruled states were only allowed to speak. We feel insulted and humiliated. This is an attempt to bulldoze the federal structure of the country” she later told mediapersons in Nabanna.

In December, 2021, Mamata Banerjee was miffed over “not being allowed to speak” at a meeting convened by the PM on ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ despite her name being on the list of speakers.

Recently, Banerjee was seen as taking a “soft stance” on Modi even as she targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that central agencies were being roped in to “harass” Trinamool Congress leaders in Bengal in connection to several cases and scams. After the bridge collapse incident in Gujarat’s Morbi in October, Banerjee sought a judicial probe but chose to remain silent on the PM, saying “I will not make any comment on Prime Minister Modi. Gujarat is his home state. It [Morbi bridge collapse] is a tragic incident. I offer my condolences to the bereaved. This is not a political issue.”