Mamata govt deprived Bengal students of Rs 10,000 crore Central funds: Pradhan

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over West Bengal’s education system, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that despite the Centre being ready to provide funds, the chief minister was depriving teachers and students in the state.

Addressing a BJP Teachers’ Sammelan in Kolkata, Pradhan said, “We wanted to open central-funded schools in West Bengal but the TMC government did not cooperate. There are close to 4,000 schools in Bengal where there are no teachers. If there are 8,000 schools without teachers across the country, 50 percent of them are in Bengal. Such is the condition here. There are also a lot of schools with just one teacher. Seventy percent schools have internet connectivity across India, while in Bengal only 16 percent schools have access to the internet.”

“Under the Modi government, all secondary schools will have internet and broadband services in the next two years. The expense will be borne by the Centre so that students get AI education. But the Bengal government is not ready to introduce this. In this state, qualified teachers end up on the streets,” Pradhan said.

He also criticised the state government over the National Education Policy (NEP), alleging that the state’s refusal to implement it has deprived it of major central benefits, including a proposed grant for Jadavpur University.

“Despite repeated reminders, the National Education Policy is not being implemented in Bengal. The policy clearly states that education should be imparted in the mother tongue, that is, Bengali. But the Bengal government does not want education to be provided in the Bengali language. Does she (CM) not recognise the language of the people? If NEP was implemented, Bengal would have received additional funds under the Samagra Shiksha Mission. The state would have received Rs 10,000 crore by now,” he said.

“Although funds were allocated for Jadavpur University, the Mamata Banerjee government refused to accept them. There are no Vice Chancellors (VCs) in several universities. No education schemes are implemented. Bengal education has to be taken forward and without a ‘Viksit Bengal’ there cannot be a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” the Union minister said.

In addition to raising multiple issues in Bengal’s education system, ranging from para-teachers to dearness allowance (DA), the Union minister also claimed that central funds meant for children’s nutrition under the mid-day meal scheme had been diverted.

“The Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari has shown proof of the treasury challan which shows that central funds meant for children are being spent on TMC work. Those who have stolen the money sent for the children’s meals will be sent to jail once we (BJP) come to power in the state after four months. If the BJP comes to power, several initiatives will be undertaken for the welfare of teachers and students in Bengal,” Pradhan said.

“The probe into the teacher recruitment scam led to the recovery of substantial money from the houses of the former minister’s associates. There was a time when students from all over the country would come to Kolkata to study and now the youths are leaving the state,” he added.

Speaking on research, Pradhan said, “Bengal is the home of scientists and researchers. The Modi government wants more research. We want more Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) to be opened. There are currently 10,000 such labs, 50,000 more will be opened, including in Bengal.”

Later while addressing the media, Pradhan also spoke about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in the state.

“The chief minister herself approached the Supreme Court over SIR. The government should obey the Supreme Court’s orders. The country will run on the basis of law, not under anyone’s pressure,” he said.