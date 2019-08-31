Mamata declares grant of Rs 25,000 each for Durga Puja committees

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced a grant of Rs 25,000 each to 28,000 puja committees in West Bengal to promote culture, heritage and help them focus on community development. Last year, the state government had given Rs 10,000 each to all puja committees. With the latest announcement, it would cost the public exchequer around Rs 70 crore.

During a meeting with Durga Puja committees at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee announced that there would also be 25 per cent concession on electricity bills for committees across the state. No tax will be levied by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and also on firefighting equipment.

“Despite being a poor government, we are announcing a grant of Rs 25,000 each to all puja committees. We are offering this amount to help you promote culture and heritage of the state and for community development. There will also be a 25 per cent concession on electricity bills. We want you to organise Durga pujas in an efficient and peaceful manner. You have to check overcrowding and maintain discipline in queues,” Banerjee said.

The CM also said Durga pujas oraganised by all-woman teams would be given an additional Rs 5,000 by West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police.

To abolish the practice of allowing VIPs through a less-crowded queue, she also asked puja committees not to set up VIP gates in pandals.

“Everyone must stand in the same line. If I can stand in the queue, then you must too. There should be no VIP gates this time,” she said.

Meanwhile, Banerjee without taking anyone’s name slammed those who had accused her government of not allowing Durga pujas in West Bengal.

“They say Mamata does not allow Durga puja in Bengal. It upsets me a lot when people say that, because it is not true. Since my childhood I used to tell my parents to buy me new clothes for the pujas. For years we have been organising pujas. This year, idols will be immersed on October 11. Please ensure smooth movement of fire tenders and ambulances during the procession,” she said.

Banerjee lauded the efforts of her administration in preventing untoward incidents last year when Muharram and Durga Puja dates had clashed. “Show me another state where they can carry out Ganpati Visarjan and Muharram together. Here both were held without any untoward incident.”