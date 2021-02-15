‘Mamata card’ matters in Bengal, not PM’s ‘Ram card’: TMC

Trinamool Congress (TMC) secretary-general Partha Chatterjee on Sunday said the “Janata card” and the “Mamata card” matter in West Bengal and not the “Ram card” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about at a public meeting last week.

Using a football analogy at the event in Haldia, Modi had said accused the TMC government of committing several fouls in the last 10 years and said the time had come to show it the “Ram card” — reference to a red card in football — in the Assembly elections.

Chatterjee, a senior minister in the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet, claimed that BJP leaders were losing ground because of the welfare measures adopted by the TMC government. He accused them of indulging in rhetoric and claimed it would not have any impact on the electorate.

“The prime minister has talked of ‘Ram card’, but in West Bengal, only the ‘Janata card’ of development and the ‘Mamata card’ matter,” he told reporters at the TMC headquarters here.

Pointing to the increasing prices of petrol and diesel, the minister said, “People are being pushed to a corner owing to increase in prices of food and other essential items because of the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel.”

Chatterjee claimed that while other states had received relief from the BJP-led Centre following natural disasters, West Bengal did not get any central assistance for the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan last May. “Bengal is being ignored and punished, people will give them a befitting reply,” he added.

The minister lauded the government’s “Duare Sarkar [government at the doorstep]” outreach, labelling it a “huge success”. Chatterjee said nearly 25 lakh people applied for caste certificates during the outreach initiative. The verification of their applications was over, he added.

Chatterjee said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had launched “Duare Sarkar” after holding 500 administrative meetings during which people’s problems were discussed. He said 2.75 crore people visited over 25,000 camps held across the state as part of the programme.

In response to Chatterjee’s comments on petrol and fuel prices, BJP leader Rahul Sinha asked the state government to reduce the cess collected from petrol if it wants to bring down the petrol price.

Meanwhile, two leaders of the state BJPs Scheduled Caste Morcha joined the TMC on Sunday, saying they want to be a part of Mamata Banerjee’s development agenda.

Partha Chatterjee handed over the TMC flag to Dipak Kumar Roy and Subrata Roy, who were the vice president and member of the saffron Morcha.

“The BJP is working with the real “tolaabaj [extortionist]” people. The BJP is doing the suddhikaran [purification] of the tainted politicians. BJP could not improve the condition of the states where they are in power. Mamata Banerjee is the pride of all the people of Bengal. It is not possible to work for Scheduled Caste people while staying in BJP. Didi has done a lot of development for the people from SC community,” said Deepak Roy.