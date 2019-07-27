Mamata calls meeting of TMC MLAs, functionaries to discuss 2021 assembly poll strategy

In a bid to revamp the party organisation ahead of the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal and discuss its strategy for it, the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting of party MLAs and functionaries here early next week, a senior party leader said on Saturday.

Advertising

“Our party supremo has called a meeting of party MLAs on July 29 where she will give us a roadmap for 2021 state assembly polls,” a senior TMC MLA said.

Suggestions of the poll strategist Prashant Kishor and his team for regaining lost ground would also be discussed at the meeting, the leader said.

According to TMC sources, efforts to be taken to plug the loopholes both in the party and the government would be discussed.

Advertising

The BJP has scripted a spectacular rise in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls clinching 18 of the state’s 42 seats, just four less than TMC.

Miffed over party’s dismal performance, the TMC had approached Kishor for suggestions for a rurnaround in the next assembly polls in the state.