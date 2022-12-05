Mamata busy saving her govt… she knows end is near: Sukanta

Intensifying attack against the ruling dispensation, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday said that no top leader of TMC, including its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, can save the fall of the Mamata Banerjee government.

Majumdar further said that Banerjee is now in a desperate move to save her government.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a party office in Alipurduar district in north Bengal, Majumdar, a BJP MP, said, “Abhishek Banerjee has started visiting people’s houses as he can see the writing on the wall. The poor have turned their faces away from this government which is nothing but tainted in multiple scams. Their leaders are already in jail on charges of corruption. Mamata Banerjee is busy saving her government as she knows the end is near. But neither any top leader nor Abhishek will be able to save the fall of the TMC government.”

The remarks come a day after Abhishek Banerjee visited houses of villagers at Marisda in Purba Medinipur district on Sunday.

“Just wait and watch. Just wait to see what happens this month. All their attempts to save the party will fall flat,” he added.

The state BJP president said Mamata is deliberately delaying the panchayat polls till February as she believes her party is not ready to face the rural voters. “The BJP is ready for the election. Our workers are with us and they will fight till the end,” added Majumdar.

The BJP leader also alleged that the state government has misused funds sent by the Centre for several welfare schemes.

Responding to queries on Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Delhi on Tuesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Majumdar said, “The central leaders of our party knows how funds are being misused by the TMC government. We as Bengal BJP leaders want the people of the state to get their dues. But first, the state government must give account of the funds utilised for welfare schemes. Otherwise, how would the Centre know whether they are being used or miused.”