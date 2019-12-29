Mamata breaks the ice, says education minister will meet Dhankhar

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to CM Mamata Banerjee after he was stopped from entering JU campus. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to CM Mamata Banerjee after he was stopped from entering JU campus.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his satisfaction after Chief Minister Mamata Baneree wrote back to him stating that state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee will “discuss all the issues” with him. This marked a lull in the prolonged confrontation between the state government and the Governor.

Recently, Dhankhar wrote to Banerjee urging her to meet him and hold discussions over the education scenario. The letter was written after the Governor was prevented from attending the special convocation of Jadavpur University as the Chancellor by students and staff protesting against the new citizenship law and the proposed nationawide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“Efforts to ensure improvement in education scenario seem to be bearing results. On my communication on December 25, CM has responded on Dec 26 that Minister-in-Charge Education will discuss all the issues. I look forward to this. In democracy we have to move in togetherness,” Dhankhar tweeted along with the CM’s letter on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons Dhankhar said, “I have received a letter from the chief minister on December 26. She wrote that the state education minister will discuss the issues. This is a great way forward.”

Meanwhile, Chatterjee on Saturday told reporters, “We (the higher education department) will first give a detailed reply to some of his questions on the state universities. If he still has some more queries, we will take a call (about any further meeting) later on.”

He also expressed surprise over how an official letter sent from the CMO to Raj Bhavan can be put in the public domain.

On December 24, a non-teaching staff’s association, which is backed by Trinamool Congress, had blocked the Governor’s convoy at Jadavpur University while he was on his way to preside over the convocation. After waiting for nearly two hours, the Governor returned to Raj Bhawan. However, speaking to media persons in JU as well as Raj Bhawan, he had targeted the chief minister and the state government for being indirectly responsible for the impasse.

“Suspend the convocation… The V-C should quit if he can’t handle the situation. The Chief Minister is to be blamed for this crisis,” Dhankhar had said after the incident.

Later at a press conference in Raj Bhawan, the Governor had alleged attempts by the state government to “usurp” his authority. Saying that there is “a policy paralysis”, he accused the state government of trying to “shackle the education system” and put the universities “in a political cage”.

“To contain this detrimental impact on the career of students, I, as Chancellor of the universities, have decided to call a meeting of all the Vice Chancellors… at Raj Bhavan on January 13,” he had said.

For the last few months, there has been a rift between the Governor and the state government. While Governor alleged that state government and minister did not give due respect to the constitutional head, state ministers alleged that he is creating road blocks for governance.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App