Mamata blames DVC for flood-like situation in districts

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of releasing excess water, thereby leading to a flood-like situation in several districts, including Malda, Murshidabad, Hooghly, and Howrah. She was speaking at the state secretariat, Nabanno.

According to state government sources, nearly 2.5 lakh people have been affected by the flood-like situation in Malda district. The situation may get worst if it continues to rain heavily.

The internal report of the state administration said some parts of Howrah and Hooghly have been flooded after the DVC released 75,000 cusec water on Monday.

The government formed a committee and a control room to monitor the flood-like situation. “The Chief Secretary will head that committee and the control room will be open 24X7. We do not want to take any chance. We are prepared for any adverse situation,” Banerjee said. She also said lack of proper dredging in barrages is causing the flood-like situation in some parts of the state.

If proper dredging was carried out in the barrages they could have held more water, she said.

Sources from the district said many low-lying areas have been inundated. They claimed Malda alone received 99.80 mm rain since Monday. Several mud houses have collapsed creating further problem for people residing in low-lying areas. The flood-like situation triggered by incessant rain has thrown normal life out of gear. Even hospital premises were inundated. Malda Medical College and Hospital has also been badly affected, sources added.

The ground floors of almost all houses have been flooded and many areas are without electricity supply for hours. Water has also entered the district collectorate, police stations, the district magistrate’s residence and government offices, said sources.