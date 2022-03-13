Mamata a BJP agent: Adhir at Cong protest for Anis Khan

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday hit back at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her a “BJP agent” and a “mad person”. Chowdhury, who sat on a hunger strike at Dharmatala in Kolkata in protest against the brutal murders of student leader Anis Khan and Tuhina Khatoon, another student, demanded a court-monitored CBI investigation into the killings.

He came down heavily on Mamata for her comments against the Congress after assembly election results for five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, were declared.

“If the Congress didn’t exist, people like Mamata Banerjee would not have been there. She should remember this. They went to Goa to please the BJP and made the Congress lose. You weakened Congress in Goa, everyone knows this,” the Congress state chief alleged.

Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that regional parties should not depend on the Congress to play the lead Opposition role ahead of the next Lok Sabha polls as it was losing its credibility after being routed in the Assembly elections. Also, the TMC leaders said the Congress should merge with their party and called upon its leaders to join hands under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, who, according to them, was the “only one who can defeat BJP”.