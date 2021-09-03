Mamata Banerjee’s goddess-like idol with 10 hands to adorn Kolkata pandal this Puja

The organisers of a Durga Puja in Kolkata have decided to install a fibre glass idol of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which will be the main attraction for visitors during the festival this year.

An idol of the Trinamool Congress supremo, with ten limbs like the Goddess Durga herself, will be showcased at the Puja pandal of Nazrul Park Unnayan Samity in the Baguihati area in the north-eastern periphery of Kolkata.

Each of the limbs of the CM’s idol will be shown as holding symbols of ten of her welfare schemes.

“Just as Goddess Durga has ten limbs, each holding a weapon to slay the demon, our idol will have the chief minister holding symbols of ten of her schemes. Some of the schemes such as ‘Laksmir Bhandar’, ‘Kanyashree’ and ‘Sabujshree’, among others, have been extremely popular,” Utsav Ghosh, secretary of the club, said.

He, however, added that the pandal will also have an idol of Goddess Durga, which will be worshiped during the festival.

However, the CM’s idol will doubtlessly be the one drawing more eyeballs during the festival.

The club said their Puja, this year, on the words ‘Tumi Bhorsha’ (You are our hope). The idol of the CM, as also the Goddess, are being shaped by Mintu Pal, an artist from Kumartuli, the city’s hub of idol makers.

“The (CM’s) idol will weigh about 40 kilograms and will be made of fibre glass. When club members came asking for ideas this year, I proposed to make an idol of the chief minister,” Pal said, adding that he is convinced that the chief minister’s social security schemes will work wonders for the state in the same way as the blessings of the goddess do for the devotees.

The Pujas are still six weeks away, but the TMC chief’s idol has already become the talking point this festive season.