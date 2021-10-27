Mamata Banerjee’s chief advisor receives death threat

Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who is the chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, allegedly received a death threat through a letter that was sent to his wife.

The one-line letter written in English was sent via speed post to Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee, who is the vice-chancellor of Calcutta University.

The letter, signed by one Gaurahari Mishra, care of Mahua Ghosh, read: “Your husband will be killed. No one can save your husband.”

A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Science Secretary of Rajabazar Science College. The name and address of the sender were also written on the letter envelope.

Alapan declined to comment on the death threat. Sources said Kolkata police have started investigating the matter. Alapan previously served as West Bengal Chief Secretary retired from service after the Centre recalled him.