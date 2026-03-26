Mamata Banerjee’s aircraft forced to circle over airport for an hour as severe weather hits Kolkata

The aircraft reportedly attempted to land at the Behala Flying Club at least three times before turning back toward the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataMar 26, 2026 07:07 PM IST
mamata banerjeeBanerjee, who had completed her election campaign, departed from Andal for Kolkata in a small private jet. (File image)
Make us preferred source on Google

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s flight had to circle the skies for more than an hour on Thursday evening as heavy rain and thunderstorms prevented it from landing at Kolkata airport. Airport sources said the aircraft faced significant difficulties landing amid a severe thunderstorm.

Banerjee, who had completed her election campaign, departed from Andal for Kolkata in a small private jet. The flight took off from Andal airport at 3.39 pm and was scheduled to land at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport around 4 pm.

Airport sources said that the pilot attempted to land several times. At one point, the intensity of the storm decreased slightly, and the plane approached the runway, but the plan was aborted as the rain intensified again.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, the chief minister’s flight has been unable to land at Kolkata airport. As a precautionary measure, flight operations at the airport have been temporarily suspended for approximately 20 minutes,” an airport official said earlier.

The aircraft reportedly attempted to land at the Behala Flying Club at least three times before turning back toward the main airport.

Banerjee began her district-wise election campaign on Wednesday. On Thursday, she held public rallies in Pandaveswar in Paschim Bardhaman district and Dubrajpur in Birbhum. She was returning to Kolkata after the Dubrajpur rally when the weather took a sudden turn.

A stage had been set up for the chief minister at the airport so she could brief the media upon arrival. However, the storm destroyed the structure.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 26: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments