Mamata Banerjee’s aircraft forced to circle over airport for an hour as severe weather hits Kolkata

Banerjee, who had completed her election campaign, departed from Andal for Kolkata in a small private jet. (File image)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s flight had to circle the skies for more than an hour on Thursday evening as heavy rain and thunderstorms prevented it from landing at Kolkata airport. Airport sources said the aircraft faced significant difficulties landing amid a severe thunderstorm.

Banerjee, who had completed her election campaign, departed from Andal for Kolkata in a small private jet. The flight took off from Andal airport at 3.39 pm and was scheduled to land at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport around 4 pm.

Airport sources said that the pilot attempted to land several times. At one point, the intensity of the storm decreased slightly, and the plane approached the runway, but the plan was aborted as the rain intensified again.