Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC again: Micro observers manipulating voter data

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar again regarding the methodology adopted during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal and alleged that the observers and micro-observers were manipulating data with ulterior motives to subvert the process.

This is her third letter to the CEC and it comes two days before her scheduled meeting with the CEC in Delhi.

“Recently, for the first time in the electoral history of India, the Election Commission of India has deployed approximately 8,100 micro observers (MOs) in West Bengal during the ongoing SIR process. These micro observers are being unilaterally engaged by the EC without adequate training or demonstrated expertise for such a specialised, sensitive and quasi-judicial exercise,” Banerjee wrote in her letter

“The role, functions and authority of micro-observers during electoral roll revision are neither defined, contemplated nor authorised under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 or any other statutory instrument governing the preparation and revision of electoral rolls. The RP Act, 1950 and the RER, 1960 exclusively vest the statutory responsibility of maintaining the electoral rolls, including the conduct of claims and objections, verification of documents and passing of final orders on inclusion or deletion in the EROs and AEROS,” she wrote.

Questioning the legality of the process, Banerjee wrote, “In the absence of any statutory amendment or valid rule-making under Articles 327-328 of the Constitution, the ECl cannot create or empower a parallel cadre of observers to intervene in this quasi-judicial process.”

“No such deployment of micro observers for decision making through ERONET portal has been undertaken by the EC in any other state or Union territory where SIR processes are currently underway, rendering this measure selectively applicable to West Bengal,” she wrote.

Banerjee also alleged that four IAS officers belonging to the Tripura cadre have been appointed as observers vide letter dated January 10, 2026, in addition to five other observers from the Centre and 12 from West Bengal. It is reported that some observers are functioning from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, and have taken control of the EC portal without any legal authority.

Story continues below this ad

“They are allegedly manipulating data to subvert the roll revision process with ulterior motives. It is further alleged that this is being done as a backdoor mechanism for the exclusion and disenfranchisement of a large number of eligible electors,” Banerjee wrote in her letter.

“Are these micro-observers and observers empowered under the statute to act as approving authorities or are they merely mandated to oversee the process and guide and assist the statutory authorities? Are the AEROs and EROs being rendered helpless, isolated and reduced to mere spectators in the face of illegal, unauthorised and unwarranted actions by such non-statutory authorities, apparently designed by the ECI? These developments raise grave concerns regarding the credibility and integrity of the SIR and warrant immediate investigation,” she added.

Banerjee also stated that an “entirely different set of rules” are being applied for “logical discrepancy” cases in West Bengal.

“It is also deeply disturbing that an exercise governed by a uniform Act and Rules applicable across the country is being implemented differently across States, instead of ensuring consistency in process, procedure, and methodology. In the ongoing SIR, the manner of hearings and disposal of logical discrepancy cases, the deployment of micro-observers and observers for backend verification and disposal and the applicability and admissibility of documents such as family registers and domicile certificates as followed in West Bengal are starkly different from practices adopted in other states. For West Bengal, it appears that an entirely different set of rules is being applied, contrary to statutory provisions and for reasons that remain inexplicable,” she added.

Story continues below this ad

“This is wholly against our democratic ethos, federalism and fundamental rights. It reflects a dangerous design that must be stopped immediately,” Banerjee wrote.

Banerjee had earlier written to the CEC on two previous occasions, on January 3 and 10, flagging her concerns on several issues over the electoral exercise.