Mamata Banerjee: Will implement 6th pay commission from January 2020

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said her government will abide by the recommendations made by the Sixth Pay Commission and will try to implement the new salary structure for the state government employees from January 1 next year.

Banerjee was addressing an organisational meet of the state government employees’ union, affiliated to the ruling Trinamool Congress, at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

The minimum basic salary for state government employees will be increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 17,990. Banerjee also announced that the state government will have to bear an additional cost of Rs 10,000 crore to pay the increased salary to employees.

The Commission, which was formed on November 2015 and got extended till 2019, has reportedly submitted the first part of their report to the state government.

Banerjee said, “We have received the first part of the Sixth Pay Commission’s report. We have decided to accept the commission’s recommendations. We will try to implement this from January 1, 2020.”

Following the announcement, the state government employees attending the event lauded the chief minister’s move to increase their salary.

“Despite the huge burden of debt, we try our best to hike salaries of our employees. If you have faith in the government, then the government will do everything for you,” she said.