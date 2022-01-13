Mamata Banerjee urges Gangasagar pilgrims to abide by norms

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged all Gangasagar-bound pilgrims to “strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines” while advising those showing symptoms not to visit the fair.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Gangasagar Mela at the city transit camp at Babughat on Wednesday, the chief minister said, “ I would request those showing symptoms not to visit the Mela. Addressing the Gangasagar Mela Committee, the CM said, “Don’t send too many pilgrims. I urge the pilgrims not to overcrowd vehicles to reach Sagar Island. You have to follow the instructions of the high court. The RT PCR test is compulsory for those visiting Gangasagar. Wear double masks and use hand sanitizers.”

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari critisised saying, “The state government is playing with public health.”

Senior CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “Markets are closed while fairs are being held. Why is the Gangasagar Mela being organised in this situation?”

Two members of monitoring panel head for Gangasagar

Kolkata: TWO MEMBERS of a committee formed by the Calcutta High Court to monitor whether Covid-19 norms are being followed at the Gangasagar Mela – that began on Wednesday – left for Gangasagar the same day.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court constituted a two-member committee with retired Justice Sampath Chatterjee as chairperson.

The other member of the committee is Raju Mukherjee, a member of the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority. On Wednesday morning, Mukherjee went to Chatterjee’s residence in Ballygunj. The two left for Gangasagar around 9:30 am. They will return to Kolkata on Friday.

On Tuesday, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court scrapped the previous monitoring committee and constituted a new one.