On TMC’s 23rd foundation day, Mamata Banerjee vows to continue her fight for people

On the 23rd Foundation Day of the Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Chgief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asserted that she will continue to fight and work for the people. She also vowed to carry on her fight to make the state better.

“As Trinamool turns 23 today, I look back at the journey we began on January 1st, 1998. Our years have been of immense struggle, but throughout this time, we have continued to achieve our objective of being committed to the cause of only the people.” Banerjee said on Twitter.

Mamata’s TMC is set to complete a decade in power and is hoping to make a comeback in the upcoming assembly elections in Bengal.

“On #TMCFoundationDay, I extend my sincere gratitude to our Maa-Mati-Manush and all our workers who continue to fight with us in making Bengal better and stronger each day. The Trinamool family will carry on with this resolve for times to come!” she added.

The TMC had issued instructions to its workers to conduct various programmes across the state to mark the occasion.

The TMC leaders in districts have arranged for various functions and street-corner meetings to discuss and highlight the party’s achievements in the last ten years.

Banerjee broke away from the Congress and formed the TMC on January 1, 1998 with an objective to oust the then Left Front regime from power.

The party achieved its goal in May 2011 after forging an alliance with the Congress.

The party faces a challenge in the next assembly elections, as the resurgent BJP has pulled out all the stops to defeat the TMC dispensation in the polls, slated to be held in April-May this year.

(With PTI inputs)