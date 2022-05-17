Mamata Banerjee set to begin tour of districts today, inaugurate: 123 projects during two-day trip to Paschim Medinipur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will on Tuesday begin a two-day visit to Paschim Medinipur district. The CM will attend multiple programmes during the tour that was scheduled earlier but put off due to Cyclone Asani. Mamata will leave for Medinipur on Tuesday at 2 pm. She is scheduled to hold an administrative meeting at Shaheed Pradyot Smriti Bhavan at 3 pm. The CM will hand over appointment letters of 100 special home guards to surrendered Maoists or one member of each family who was killed in Maoist attacks, sources said.

She will lay the foundation stone of six projects and inaugurate 123 projects. She will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate a bunch of projects in Jhargram during her visit, the sources added.

In a move aimed at strengthening discipline at the grassroots, apart from reining in errant leaders and violence, the TMC is preparing for party chief Mamata’s visit to districts where she will directly hold meetings with panchayat and booth-level workers. This comes as the panchayat polls are scheduled for next year. Banerjee, according to party insiders, does not want any violence in the coming polls and will send the message to local leaders and workers at these meetings.

The CM was initially scheduled to kick-start the tour of districts with visits to Medinipur and Jhargram from May 10 but rescheduled it to May 17-19 because of Cyclone Asani. The decision to tour the districts — something Banerjee has been doing regularly since 2011 — was taken at a meeting of the party’s national working committee.

In the 2018 panchayat polls, the TMC won 35 per cent of the seats uncontested, facing allegations of large-scale violence and rigging.

TMC sources said Banerjee is concerned about violence in the panchayat poll further denting the party’s image that has already taken a hit because of recent incidents of violence such as the Anis Khan death, the intra-TMC conflict in Birbhum that left 10 people dead, and an alleged gangrape case in Nadia over which a local TMC leader’s son was arrested.