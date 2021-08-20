Mamata Banerjee to visit SSKM every week for review

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would visit the state-run SSKM Hospital every Thursday and review development works for an hour.

During her visit to the hospital on her way to the state secretariat, Banerjee said, “I will come at 4 pm and will stay for an hour. My health secretary and sometimes chief secretary will also accompany me. Since the Health department building is far off, I have made an arrangement in SSKM hospital, and from there, I will monitor development works that SSKM has undertaken.”

Stressing that her next target is employment generation and industrialisation, Banerjee said she had formed a committee for the purpose, and it would meet every 15 days.

Speaking about her leg injury sustained during her campaign in the Assembly polls in April, she said that the injury would heal in one and a half months.