Mamata Banerjee to take stock of Covid situation, development projects in Nov 5 meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would hold an online administrative review meeting with senior ministers, district magistrates and other administrative officials, and police superintendents on November 5, government officials said on Thursday.

Banerjee is expected to review the Covid-19 situation in the state following Durga Puja, and take account of the progress of development projects.

A senior government official said, “The Chief Minister will conduct the review meetings with ministers and the senior officers of all the departments, the DMs, BDOs [Block Development Officers], SDOs [Sub Divisional Officers], where she will take detailed progress of the developmental work and also give a roadmap for the next three months.”

Health officials have been asked to prepare a detailed report on the Covid situation in the districts and the measures taken to contain the spread of the disease. The direction was issued after the state government held detailed discussions with the Centre on Thursday about the pandemic in the state.

After Durga Puja, the BJP hit the streets in protest against the deaths of some of its workers. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has also stepped up his criticism over the law-and-order situation.

“In this situation, the Chief Minister wanted to draw the attention of the government and people of the state to the development of the state and her main focus is to strengthen the developmental work of the state,” said the senior government official.

The state administration expects that the Unlock process — easing of lockdown restrictions — will be completed by December, following which the Opposition may begin a full-fledged political campaign for next year’s Assembly elections. The Chief Minister wants development projects to be completed before that.

“Earlier in district administrative meetings, the Chief Minister emphasised completing developmental work by December, and at the November 5 meeting she will take stock of whether those works have progressed enough or not. If not, she will give extra emphasis on completing those projects,” said the administration official.

