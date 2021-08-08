Mamata Banerjee to resume district visits with Jhargram trip

After claiming that the second wave of Covid is under control in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will resume her district visits by presiding over a programme in tribal- dominated Jhargram to commemorate International Day for World’s Indigenous People on Monday. She is also likely to visit a tribal village later in the day.

According to sources, she will either fly to Jhargram or travel by road, depending on weather. A helipad at Jhargram Raj college is being kept ready for her visit.

On Tuesday, Banerjee is scheduled to undertake aerial surveillance of flood-affected districts and hold a meeting with the district administration in Paschim Medinipur.