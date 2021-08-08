Mamata Banerjee to resume district visits with Jhargram trip

August 8, 2021 2:58:28 am
After claiming that the second wave of Covid is under control in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will resume her district visits by presiding over a programme in tribal- dominated Jhargram to commemorate International Day for World’s Indigenous People on Monday. She is also likely to visit a tribal village later in the day.
According to sources, she will either fly to Jhargram or travel by road, depending on weather. A helipad at Jhargram Raj college is being kept ready for her visit.
On Tuesday, Banerjee is scheduled to undertake aerial surveillance of flood-affected districts and hold a meeting with the district administration in Paschim Medinipur.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-