Mamata Banerjee to police: Your negligence led to Nadia rape, Bogtui killings

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lambasted the police, saying their “negligence” led to the recent incidents of killing and rape in various parts of the state for which her government had to face flak.

Pulling up Birbhum police chief Nagendranath Tripathi for the killing of nine persons at Bogtui village following the murder of a local TMC leader, the CM said, “This has happened completely because of your negligence… The government had a loss of face for your mistake…,” Banerjee said at an administrative review meeting. She also lambasted Nadia police officers over the alleged rape and murder of a teenage girl. “Why did the incident take place in the first place? You (police) have no sources…” she said. At a Nadia village, a teenage girl was allegedly gangraped by the son of a local TMC leader.

The Calcutta HC ordered a CBI probe in both the cases.