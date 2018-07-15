Mamata Banerjee to lay foundation stone for IT project on August 10

Mamata Banerjee on January 31 had announced the state government’s decision to set up the IT park. (Express Photo/File) Mamata Banerjee on January 31 had announced the state government’s decision to set up the IT park. (Express Photo/File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will lay the foundation stone for ‘Silicon Valley Asia’ in Rajarhat on August 10, a top state government official said on Saturday. “She will lay the foundation stone for the Silicon Valley project on August 10. This project has been initiated to boost IT industry in West Bengal. A large number of MNCs will come here and set up their offices. We have invited all industry captains for that event and preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony are in full swing,” the official said.

Mamata had on January 31 announced the state government’s decision to set up the IT park. The chief minister had said that the idea was discussed in the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) which was held on January 16 and 17.

“Just like the Silicon Valley in California, US, we are planning to set up a Silicon Valley Asia in Rajarhat… Gradually, we will include other industries in this initiative. Once completed, this project will create huge job opportunities for IT people,” she had said.

