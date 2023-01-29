Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate International Kolkata Book Fair tomorrow

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday will inaugurate the 46th edition of the International Kolkata Book Fair, along with Mara José Gálvez Salvador from the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Sports and Ambassador of Spain to India, Jose Maria Ridao Domínguez and other dignitaries.

This year the fair will have the largest number of participants with around 900 stalls, said Publishers and Booksellers Guild, which organises the annual book fair. This year, the guild has taken a special initiative for underprivileged children and senior citizens. “Celebrating 100 years of Abol Tabol, a book of rhymes by Sukumar Ray, we will distribute this book among children on the first Sunday of the fair which is February 5. The guild will also donate books to specially-abled and senior citizens during the fair. This time there will be 950 stalls. Little Magazines, which have acquired the status of small publishers, have been given space at the fair,” said Tridib Chatterjee, general secretary of the guild.

According to the guild, Bangladesh Day will be celebrated on February 4 with discussions between authors, writers and poets from Kolkata and Bangladesh, followed by cultural programmes. The book fair will be open to the public from January 31 to February 12. The ninth edition of the Kolkata Literature Festival will take place at SBI Auditorium between February 9 and 11.

For the convenience of all book lovers, the Kolkata Metro will run additional services from January 31 to February 12. The services will only be available on the East-West Corridor (Green Line).