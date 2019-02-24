Mamata Banerjee to chart Lok Sabha polls roadmap, highlight dos and don’ts for party leaders

Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to preside over an extended core committee meeting of the party on Monday, where she is expected to chart the roadmap for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and also highlight the dos and don’ts for the party leadership.

Advertising

A mammoth gathering of MPs, MLAs, district presidents, chairmen of municipal corporations, leaders of different wings of the party is expected at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday. The chief minister is also expected to explain the role of the party in gathering the Opposition forces to fight the BJP in the national level and also the strategy for West Bengal.

“We are all waiting to hear from her. TMC has a great responsibility of bringing together the Opposition forces against the autocratic Modi government nationally. Mamata Banerjee is playing a key role in this. She will also show us the roadmap for the Lok Sabha polls,” said a senior Trinamool Congress leader considered close to the CM.

“We expect her to tell us how to campaign and what message should be sent across to the people. She may also give us a list of dos and don’ts. At a time when the BJP is trying to bring in divisive tactics in the state to flare up communal tension, she will tell us how to combat it at the grass-roots level,” the party leader added.

The Trinamool Congress is also planning to place candidates in some seats in other states.

According to party sources, Mamata is expected to announce various political programmes and ask her leader and workers to hit the streets from March. Loudspeakers could not be used in most part of February because of secondary and higher secondary board examinations.

Sources close to the CM also said that she is expected to give a message to reign in party infighting in the districts. A number of party leaders, including MLAs, have been targeted recently.

Advertising

On February 10, TMC MLA from Krishnagunj in Nadia district was shot dead. A party leader in South 24 Parganas was also shot at. The chief minister has taken serious note of such incidents, the source added.