Mamata asks KMC to start Ganga aarti at Babughat

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday directed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to start Ganga aarti — similar to the one held in Varanasi — at Babughat in Kolkata beginning from the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda (January 12) on Thursday.

“Babughat is going to be one of the most visited places in Kolkata. Such initiative can also be taken at Tarapeeth, Belur and Dakshineshwar,” said Banerjee addressing Gangasagar Mela devotees at Babughat.

The Chief Minister also directed that the aarti should be performed only by those who know the rules.

Asserting that Cyclone Yaas had destroyed everything at Sagar Island, but her government developed it again, Banerjee said, “There was nothing at Gangasagar, our (TMC) government brought about development after coming to power. Cyclone Yaas destroyed everything there (at Sagar Island), but we developed it again. We made helipads and guesthouses, made an arrangement for lights and built 1,000 bio-toilets. The island has been decorated.”

Banerjee has recently urged the Center to declare the Gangasagar Mela as a national fair. “Kumbh Mela is connected by rail and roads, but Gangesagar cannot be reached by rail or road. Devotees need to cross the river. There are many obstacles, but all arrangements to reach the sea have been made,” she said.

Encouraging devotees and the common people to visit Gangasagar Mela while seeking to ward off their fear of accidents there, Banerjee said, “No accident happens at the fair, so don’t listen to anyone’s false propaganda or negative words, only listen to what the government says or announces.” The CM also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of accident death victims at the mela.