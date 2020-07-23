Eye on 2021 Bengal polls, Mamata Banerjee announces major reshuffle in TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee Thursday announced a major shake-up within the party ahead of next year’s Assembly elections in the state, bringing in fresh faces while accomodating old faces as well.

CM Banerjee formed a seven-member core committee to fine-tune strategies for the coming assembly elections. Abhishek Banerjee, Firhad Hakim, Shuvendu Adhikari, Kalyan Banerjee, Subrata Bakshi, Partha Chatterjee, and Shanta Chhetri are among the newly-formed panel. While Bakshi has been made the convenor of the committee, Abhishek Banerjee was retained as the president of Trinamool Youth Wing.

The Chief Minister also brought about many changes in the party district leadership in areas where the TMC lost to its rival BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Leaders belonging to Scheduled Tribe communities were also given the opportunity in the party.

Tribal leader Chhatradhar Mahato, who was the face of the Lalgarh movement, was roped into the state committee along with Churamani Mahato and Sukumar Hansdaa.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra was appointed as district president of Nadia while former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who is the state Sports Minister, has been given the charge of Howrah town area. Young face Pulak Roy has been roped in as the new president of Howrah village area. CM Banerjee also replaced Rajya Sabha MP Arpita Ghosh with Goutam Das as the new district president of Dakshin Dinajpur.

On Tuesday, while addressing a virtual rally on Shahid Dibas — the Martyr’s Day marks the death of 13 people in police firing in 1993—CM Banerjee had urged the youth to step forward and work to take over the reins of the party in the future.

