Don’t believe in destructive politics: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday intensified her attack against the BJP and RSS for “politics of division” and “spreading rumours to create riots”.

Advertising

Addressing a public meeting at Tarkeshwar in Hooghly, Mamata said she believes in true Hinduism and not BJP’s ideology of hatred.

“The BJP’s only task is to create riots by spreading rumours. They are pitting Hindus against Muslims. Do not pay heed to such rumours. We will never allow riots here as we do not support politics of division. Here, we do not discriminate between people belonging to different castes or religions,” she said.

“Those who beat up other people in the name of religion can never be real Hindus. I also belong to a Hindu family. We do not support hooligans. My parents never taught me to hate someone else or to discriminate. In Bengal, we have never discriminated against any religion. We have renovated temples, we have constructed a skywalk at Dakshineshwar. We have also renovated dargahs and mazaars. We do not believe in destructive politics and politics of hatred pursued by BJP, RSS and VHP,” she added.

Targeting the BJP, Mamata further said, “In the name of gau raksha, they are spreading rumours. They are playing politics over the death of over 40 jawans. Rumours of child-kidnappers are being spread and they are targeting people, creating divisions. All this for political mileage.”

Advertising

The chief minister laid the foundation stone for the state’s first green university — Rani Rashmoni Green University. Foundation stones were laid for four new medical colleges at Arambagh, Barasat, Talmuk and Jhargram. Other facilities that were launched include OPD services at Uluberia and Sreerampore Super Speciality Hospitals and a mother-and-child hub at Contai in East Midnapore.