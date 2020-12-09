Mamata Banerjee synonymous with ‘intolerance’: JP Nadda

Nadda accused the Trinamool Congress government of "minority appeasement".

BJP president J P Nadda Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being synonymous with “intolerance”, and exuded confidence about forming the next government in the state with more than 200 seats.

Nadda, who arrived here on a two-day West Bengal visit, criticised the “dynastic politics” of the ruling TMC and other parties in the country, and asserted for the BJP “party is family”.

“Today, I want to recollect what Syama Prasad Mookherjee had said about discipline and tolerance…it is very pertinent in the present situation in Bengal. For West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee….thy name is intolerance,” he said after inaugurating nine party offices across various districts of the state.

He asserted the saffron party will come to power in 2021 polls with more than 200 seats ousting the TMC “lock stock and barrel”.

“When the entire country was watching the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ (of Ram temple in Ayodhya), Mamata Banerjee imposed a lockdown in West Bengal on August 5 to prevent people from being part of the occasion at the local level.

“In sharp contrast, the lockdown was withdrawn for Bakr-Eid, on July 31. This shows that the state government’s policies are driven by appeasement politics,” he said.

Later in the day, Nadda will Wednesday launch a door-to-door campaign in Kalighat locality here, close to Banerjee’s home, as part of the massive public outreach the party has planned in the run up to the state assembly election.

He will visit residences on the Girish Mukherjee Road, considered Banerjee’s backyard in Kalighat, during the ‘Griha Sampark Abhiyan’ as part of the BJP’s ‘Aar Noi Annay’ (No More Injustice) campaign.

Nadda will also chair a closed-door meeting of state BJP leaders which will also be attended by party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and vice president Mukul Roy.

