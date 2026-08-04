‘Bengal turned into mega prison’: Mamata targets BJP, calls for ‘mass movement’

Addressing the public over Facebook Live, Banerjee alleged that thousands of false cases have been filed against TMC workers and common citizens in the state, many of whom do not even know what their alleged offence is.
“Panchayats, municipalities and zilla parishads are being taken over by force. Our MPs and MLAs are being threatened. Police have been coercing them to either join the BJP or face imprisonment. Thousands of TMC workers have been jailed. The BJP has turned Bengal into a mega prison,” she said.
Calling for a “mass movement” against the alleged actions, Banerjee said, “Delimitation is being planned behind closed doors, and the Census exercise has begun without consulting political parties, including us. We have even approached the Supreme Court in hopes of justice, but I feel that justice has remained elusive. That is why I believe a mass democratic movement and greater public awareness are now essential.”
Speaking about the freeing of TMC’s bank accounts, Banerjee alleged that while her party accounts are facing restrictions over charges of money laundering, accounts of other parties are not under scanner.
“Our party’s bank accounts have faced restrictions. I want to know why there has been no scrutiny of others? These are questions that deserve transparent answers. The BJP has so many accounts. RSS is not registered. RSS gets foreign funds. In the name of Ram Mandir, donation boxes are allegedly being looted, and thefts are being reported in several places. Such allegations have also emerged from Varanasi, Madhya Pradesh and Assam. I have even heard complaints about alleged encroachment of ponds. These are serious allegations that deserve proper attention and investigation,” Banerjee said.
Expressing solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party movement, Banerjee alleged that the young generation, who protested against exam irregularity, are being branded anti-national and tortured, while their families are being threatened.
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“Today, I see attempts to brand young people who protest as “anti-nationals”. They are being harassed, and even their families are being targeted. I want to tell every young Indian not to lose courage. Democracy belongs to the people, not to those in power. Stand united, protect the values of the Constitution, defend our national icons, and never allow fear to silence your voice. That is the only way we can protect our country, our democracy and the ideals for which our freedom fighters sacrificed their lives,” she said.
Appealing to the people to raise their voices, Banerjee said, “I have always believed in following the law, which is why I seek permission before holding meetings and public programmes. But if those entrusted with enforcing the law themselves act unlawfully, then people also have the constitutional right to organise, protest and raise their voices. Democracy cannot survive if one side is allowed to speak while the other is silenced.”
“The more you try to stop me, the stronger I will return. I have come through student politics and youth movements. I do not care about the chair. I care about the people. You may try to spread hatred, but we will continue to stand for peace, unity and harmony. We believe in equality for all. We will continue to fight, we will continue to work, and we will continue to win,” she added.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More