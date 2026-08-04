‘Bengal turned into mega prison’: Mamata targets BJP, calls for ‘mass movement’

Launching a scathing attack on the Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in West Bengal, former Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee highlighted several issues, alleging political intimidation, suppression of opposition voices and misuse of police force.

Addressing the public over Facebook Live, Banerjee alleged that thousands of false cases have been filed against TMC workers and common citizens in the state, many of whom do not even know what their alleged offence is.

“Panchayats, municipalities and zilla parishads are being taken over by force. Our MPs and MLAs are being threatened. Police have been coercing them to either join the BJP or face imprisonment. Thousands of TMC workers have been jailed. The BJP has turned Bengal into a mega prison,” she said.

Calling for a “mass movement” against the alleged actions, Banerjee said, “Delimitation is being planned behind closed doors, and the Census exercise has begun without consulting political parties, including us. We have even approached the Supreme Court in hopes of justice, but I feel that justice has remained elusive. That is why I believe a mass democratic movement and greater public awareness are now essential.”

Speaking about the freeing of TMC’s bank accounts, Banerjee alleged that while her party accounts are facing restrictions over charges of money laundering, accounts of other parties are not under scanner.

“Our party’s bank accounts have faced restrictions. I want to know why there has been no scrutiny of others? These are questions that deserve transparent answers. The BJP has so many accounts. RSS is not registered. RSS gets foreign funds. In the name of Ram Mandir, donation boxes are allegedly being looted, and thefts are being reported in several places. Such allegations have also emerged from Varanasi, Madhya Pradesh and Assam. I have even heard complaints about alleged encroachment of ponds. These are serious allegations that deserve proper attention and investigation,” Banerjee said.

Expressing solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party movement, Banerjee alleged that the young generation, who protested against exam irregularity, are being branded anti-national and tortured, while their families are being threatened.

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“Today, I see attempts to brand young people who protest as “anti-nationals”. They are being harassed, and even their families are being targeted. I want to tell every young Indian not to lose courage. Democracy belongs to the people, not to those in power. Stand united, protect the values of the Constitution, defend our national icons, and never allow fear to silence your voice. That is the only way we can protect our country, our democracy and the ideals for which our freedom fighters sacrificed their lives,” she said.

Appealing to the people to raise their voices, Banerjee said, “I have always believed in following the law, which is why I seek permission before holding meetings and public programmes. But if those entrusted with enforcing the law themselves act unlawfully, then people also have the constitutional right to organise, protest and raise their voices. Democracy cannot survive if one side is allowed to speak while the other is silenced.”

“The more you try to stop me, the stronger I will return. I have come through student politics and youth movements. I do not care about the chair. I care about the people. You may try to spread hatred, but we will continue to stand for peace, unity and harmony. We believe in equality for all. We will continue to fight, we will continue to work, and we will continue to win,” she added.