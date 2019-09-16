Mamata Banerjee: Super Emergency in country, protect your rights

Asserting that there is a state of “super emergency” in the country, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday called upon people to do everything to protect their rights and freedoms guaranteed by Constitution.

Wishing citizens on the occasion of International Day of Democracy on Sunday, Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “On the #InternationalDayofDemocracy today, let us once again pledge to safeguard the constitutional values our country was founded on. In this era of ‘Super Emergency’, we must do all it takes to protect the rights and freedoms that our Constitution guarantees.”

Her comments met with sharp criticism from the BJP. Party leader Mukul Roy said she is responsible for anarchy in Bengal. “She should not talk about democracy. People’s right are violated most under her government’s rule. So many BJP workers are being killed here and yet no action is being taken against the culprits. The people of Bengal have never seen such an incompetent chief minister.”