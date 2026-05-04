‘Wait and watch’: Mamata’s first reaction as BJP crosses halfway mark

Confident that the TMC still has an edge in 70-100 seats, Mamata Banerjee said the BJP is spreading a fake narrative and the EC is supressing the news. (Screenshot from video shared by Mamata Banerjee on Facebook)

In her first reaction on Monday amid the counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly election 2026, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee requested party candidates and counting agents to not leave the counting centres. Her message comes at a time when the trends till the mid-morning show Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a comfortable position with a lead in nearly 190 seats.

In a video message, Banerjee said, “Do not be sad. Wait and watch. We are with you…I had said you will win after the sun goes down (evening). We will fight.”

Banerjee also alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has stopped counting in over 100 seats, alleging, “This is a conspiracy by the BJP. I have been saying since yesterday that they (EC) will first show results of those areas in the first two to three rounds, where the BJP has an edge, and then show ours later.”