Mamata Banerjee slams opposition party: ‘BJP targets those who fight for people’

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday batted for dynasty politics, an issue that the BJP often raises to criticise opposition parties. Addressing a media conclave, Banerjee said, “The BJP always talks about dynasty politics. What are they talking about? After [Former Bangladesh prime minister] Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s death, Sheikh Hasina took over. At that point of time, who else can do that?”

The BJP, while targeting dynasty politics, often refer to the “pisi-bhaipo combination” (referring to Mamata and her nephew, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee) in the TMC. Banerjee said, “What is the harm if Abhishek is in politics? People elected him twice.”

In a veiled reference to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah (who is BCCI secretary), the CM said, “When someone becomes BCCI brass, there is no talk of dynasty politics. It’s only mentioned to refer to those who actually fight for the people at the grassroots level.”

Banerjee added, “The coming Lok Sabha election (in 2024) is not an election for selection. This election will be an election of rejection. You [BJP] can bulldoze democracy but the people of India will bulldoze the BJP in the next election in a democratic manner.”

Banerjee on Monday also spoke about the newly formed Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde. “I believe it’s an unethical, undemocratic government. They might have formed the government, but they did not win the heart of Maharashtra.”

She also questioned why former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose derogatory remarks on the Prophet led to widespread protests, had not been arrested yet.