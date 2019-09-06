Mamata Banerjee should go to SC if she thinks NRC is flawed: BJP minister

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her opposition to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said it goes against the country’s progress.

Speaking to reporters at state BJP headquarters, the Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises said Banerjee should place her objections in the Supreme Court as the NRC was being conducted as per the apex court’s order.

“As per the order of the Supreme Court, NRC is being conducted in Assam. If Mamata Banerjee thinks that there are flaws in NRC, she should raise it at the appropriate place (Supreme Court). Opposing the NRC move goes against the country’s progress,” said Meghwal.

Banerjee has been criticising the NRC move for a long time and dubbed it as a fiasco.

‘Economy on track to become $5 trillion’

Meanwhile, Meghwal said the central government will do everything to ensure that the economy remains on track so that the country reaches it target of $5 trillion economy.

“During the UPA government, the country’s economy was ranked 11th in the world and now under the BJP-led NDA government it has climbed to the fifth position. But our target is the third position. So, we can’t afford to allow the economic growth to be weakened. When we are talking about our target of becoming a $5 trillion economy, we will never allow the economic growth to be weakened. We will do everything that is necessary to keep the economy on track,” he said.

The senior BJP leader also denied Banerjee’s allegation that an atmosphere of terror was prevailing in the country under the BJP-led government.

“There is an atmosphere of terror in West Bengal. No other party apart from the Trinamool Congress are being allowed to function here. They are being prevented from filing nominations during the panchayat elections. Who is unleashing terror hear here,” asked Meghwal.