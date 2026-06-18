‘Calculated move’: Trinamool alleges Mamata Banerjee’s security removed

MPs Derek O'Brien shared a video claiming Mamata Banerjee was left without security at her Kolkata residence. The TMC said that this was vendetta politics pursued by CM Suvendu Adhikari.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 09:06 AM IST
Suvendu Adhikari, Mamata BanerjeeBengal CM Suvendu Adhikari and his predecessor Mamata Banerjee (PTI)
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Former Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s personal Security Officers were allegedly moved out from her house in Kolkata on Wednesday night. Posting a video of the alleged incident, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said the PSOs had been in Banerjee’s service for 20 years. He also said that Banerjee was inside. He said: “Have parked my car to block entrance. No security.”

Alleging vendetta politics, the TMC posted on X: “Your [Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari] insecurity-driven abuse of power exposes exactly who you are. If ‘petty politics’ had a face, it would undoubtedly look like yours.”

The party further said, “Removing the long-serving security personnel protecting Mamata Banerjee is not administrative action; it is a calculated move to isolate and endanger her.”

TMC MP Mahua Moitra lashed out at the BJP, saying: “This is how Mamata Banerjee, a three-term CM and seven term MP is being humiliated and put at risk by shameless vengeful BJP government. While Mohan Bhagwat enjoys XYZ +++ security with 100s of commando cars at our expense.”

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