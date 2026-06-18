‘Calculated move’: Trinamool alleges Mamata Banerjee’s security removed

Former Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s personal Security Officers were allegedly moved out from her house in Kolkata on Wednesday night. Posting a video of the alleged incident, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien said the PSOs had been in Banerjee’s service for 20 years. He also said that Banerjee was inside. He said: “Have parked my car to block entrance. No security.”

Alleging vendetta politics, the TMC posted on X: “Your [Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari] insecurity-driven abuse of power exposes exactly who you are. If ‘petty politics’ had a face, it would undoubtedly look like yours.”

HAPPENING NOW 9.30 pm today. @MamataOfficial's PSOs for 20 yrs were moved out from her residence in Kolkata. She is inside Have parked my car to block entrance. No security. .Shot this video. Will come to you live now from @AITCofficial’s Facebook Page pic.twitter.com/4CFlZk5k4v — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) June 17, 2026

The party further said, “Removing the long-serving security personnel protecting Mamata Banerjee is not administrative action; it is a calculated move to isolate and endanger her.”

TMC MP Mahua Moitra lashed out at the BJP, saying: “This is how Mamata Banerjee, a three-term CM and seven term MP is being humiliated and put at risk by shameless vengeful BJP government. While Mohan Bhagwat enjoys XYZ +++ security with 100s of commando cars at our expense.”