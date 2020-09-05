Mamata Banerjee scared of holding polls: BJP

BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Dilip Ghosh at the party’s sit-in, in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

Launching another broadside at the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the BJP on Friday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was “scared of holding elections” in the state as she feared electoral reversals.

At a sit-in on Mayo Road in Kolkata as part of the party’s statewide agitation programme – Save Bengal, Save Democracy – state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, “Democracy is being throttled in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee did not hold the municipal elections fearing that her party will suffer massive defeat. She is no longer willing to hold the elections as she has lost faith in the people.”

“She won the 2016 state Assembly elections on EVMs. Now, she wants ballots to be used in the election. Whether the elections are held through ballots or EVMs, the BJP will defeat the Trinamool Congress,” said Ghosh, who was accompanied by senior party leader Mukul Roy and BJP general secretary (Bengal in-charge) Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Notably, this was for the first time that Dilip Ghosh and Mukul Roy were seen sharing the dais following reports of a rift between the two leaders over what should be the roadmap of the party ahead of the Assembly polls in the state next year.

“The TMC government is doing what the CPM government did to stop the Opposition. BJP workers are being killed, false cases are being slapped against them and police are being used to threaten them. A reign of terror has been unleashed on us. Even MLAs are not safe here. That’s why we have hit the streets to mark our protest. A person will need a microscope to look for democracy in Bengal,” Ghosh added.

Addressing party workers, Vijayvargiya said there is “an anarchy” in Bengal.

“If you dare to go against the state government then you are done. We have organised this protest to show the real face of the TMC government,” he said.

“Hundreds of BJP workers have been killed, and around 2,000 party workers falsely implicated and put behind bars. Time has come to take Bengal on the path of growth and development,” he added.

Similar protests were organised by the party in every block of the state.

In Coochbehar and Birbhum districts, however, sporadic clashes were reported between the activists of the TMC and the BJP during the campaign. Several activists of both the parties reportedly sustained injuries in the clashes. Police have rushed to the troubled areas to take control of the situation.

With PTI Inputs

