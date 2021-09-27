Mamata Banerjee says BJP has only lies and hatred to offer, backs protesting farmers

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday described the BJP as a “jumla [rhetoric] party”, vowing to defeat the saffron camp across India, and expressed solidarity with protesting farmers who have called an all-India strike on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting for the Bhabanipur Assembly by-poll in which she is the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) candidate, Banerjee said, “The BJP is the biggest jumla party in the country. It is the party that offers only lies and hatred to the people. If you speak against them, they will unleash central agencies against you. They are the party of a dancing dragon who will remove your name from the list of citizenship in the name of CAA, NRC and NPR.”

The TMC chairperson said that although her party does not support bandhs she supports the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s demand for the withdrawal of three Central farm laws. The farmers’ outfit has called a “Bharat Bandh” on Monday to mark the first anniversary of the controversial farm laws receiving presidential assent.

Backing the protesting farmers, Banerjee said, “Tomorrow, there is a call for Bharat Bandh. Our party does not support bandhs. But we support their issue. We also want the three farm Bills to be withdrawn. If needed, then we will go to Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to support their protest.”

The chief minister alleged that the BJP was bringing outsiders to Bhabanipur to create disturbances during the September 30 bypoll.

“The BJP thinks it can do whatever it wants just because it is in power. They don’t follow human rights and democratic rights in the states where they are in power like Uttar Pradesh, Assam or Tripura. So many people died in Covid in Uttar Pradesh but they did not allow cremation of those bodies and threw them in the Ganga. Human rights are regularly violated in their states but Human Rights Commission won’t visit these states,”’ the chief minister alleged.

Taking a swipe at the Centre for not allowing her to visit Rome for a global peace meeting, Banerjee pointed out that the BJP-led Union government had refused to give her permission for previous international trips too.

“I was supposed to visit China, Chicago, and California but the Central government didn’t give me permission. The BJP government is jealous of me. From Bhabanipur I am saying that everyone should stay together and believe in brotherhood,” said the TMC chief.