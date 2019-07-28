Mamata Banerjee responsible for cut money, attacks on BJP workers: Kailash Vijaybargiya

West Bengal BJP in charge Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is “responsible” for attacks on saffron party workers and “cut money” in the state.

“I wish good sense prevails in the Trinamool Congress. Here police are working on its behalf. Our party workers are being beaten up and their houses set on fire. But police are arresting only our workers. This has become a common trend in West Bengal. The chief minister is responsible for this,” Vijayvargiya told media after a meeting with party leaders and workers in Hooghly district.

“The chief minister is also responsible for cut money. For seven years, she had been silent. Now, she is exposing her party workers to save her chair. This is unfortunate,” he said. Vijayvargia also visited Tarakeshwar temple.

Meanwhile, Hooghly TMC president Dilip Yadav said the party will not pay heed to someone whose son attacked a government official.

“Everyone in BJP is corrupt. That is why they are pointing fingers at us. Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and our party workers are for the people and with the people. We have seen how Vijayvargiya’s son hit a government official and was jailed. We will not hear a lecture from such a person.”