Mamata Banerjee a respected CM, will work with objectivity: New Bengal Governor Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor Dr. C V Ananda Bose said Friday that he has an open mind and will work with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “with objectivity”, while highlighting that there is no difficulty if a Governor and CM can “keep themselves well within the confines of the Constitution”.

“I see Mamata Banerjee as a respected and elected Chief Minister. I have an open mind and will work with her with objectivity. If Governor and CM keep themselves well within the confines of the Constitution, there’ll be no difficulty,” Bose was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Bose was appointed the Governor of West Bengal on Thursday. Bose (71) is a 1977 batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Kerala cadre. He last served as an administrator in the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuating in 2011.

On his appointment as the state’s governor, Bose told news agency ANI, “It is a great state. It will be a great opportunity to be of some service to the people of Bengal. I do not see governorship as a great position but see it as an opportunity to commit myself to the welfare of the people.”

Speaking on the current political scenario of West Bengal, Bose said, “Political situations are always fluid… It’s not an uphill task to function within the political system now prevailing in WB. We have to take appropriate action at the appropriate time and implement it in an effective manner.”

Speaking to The Indian Express on Thursday, Bose had said: “I do expect cordial relations with the elected government. The Governor’s role is as the head of the state. I would like to extend all co-operation to function within the parameters of the Constitution.”