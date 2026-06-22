Mamata Banerjee dumped as Trinamool chief by Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebels

Former West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee was removed as party chief by Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebels on Monday.

The Ritabrata-led faction held a meeting at a private hotel in Kolkata along with a section of party councilors. According to sources, a ten-member national working committee was formed after the meeting.

On Monday at around 4 pm, a section of rebel MLA and councilors of various municipalities including Kolkata Municipal Corporation held what they called a special session of All India Trinamool Congress. About 40 councillors from Kolkata, Baharampur, Uttarpara, Sreerampur, Dumdum was seen participating in the meeting.

A view of the residence of former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata, Thursday, June 18, 2026. The TMC alleged that the state government had withdrawn the long-serving security team from her residence. (PTI Photo) A view of the residence of former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata, Thursday, June 18, 2026. The TMC alleged that the state government had withdrawn the long-serving security team from her residence. (PTI Photo)

“This was a special session of the All India Trinamool Congress. A ten member committee has been made,” said former TMC MLA Debasish Kumar, speaking to media persons.