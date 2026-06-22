Mamata Banerjee dumped as Trinamool chief by Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebels

Firhad Hakim, the former mayor of Kolkata who was once close to Mamata Banerjee, was also present in the meeting.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 08:02 PM IST
Former West Bengal chief and Trinamool Congress founder Mamata BanerjeeFormer West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee. (Express Photo)
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Former West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee was removed as party chief by Ritabrata Banerjee-led rebels on Monday.

The Ritabrata-led faction held a meeting at a private hotel in Kolkata along with a section of party councilors. According to sources, a ten-member national working committee was formed after the meeting.

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On Monday at around 4 pm, a section of rebel MLA and councilors of various municipalities including Kolkata Municipal Corporation held what they called a special session of All India Trinamool Congress. About 40 councillors from Kolkata, Baharampur, Uttarpara, Sreerampur, Dumdum was seen participating in the meeting.

Kolkata: A view of the residence of former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata, Thursday, June 18, 2026. The TMC alleged that the state government had withdrawn the long-serving security team from her residence. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_18_2026_000129A) A view of the residence of former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata, Thursday, June 18, 2026. The TMC alleged that the state government had withdrawn the long-serving security team from her residence. (PTI Photo)

“This was a special session of the All India Trinamool Congress. A ten member committee has been made,” said former TMC MLA Debasish Kumar, speaking to media persons.

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According to sources, apart from Ritabrata, Sandipan Saha, Firhad Hakim (former Mayor of Kolkata and once close to Mamata Banerjee) and others were present.

“Arup Roy has been made the chairman of the party. Others have been given various posts in the ten member committee. There is no old and new Trinamool Congress. We are Trinamool Congress,” said a senior MLA present in the meeting.

Sources informed that after the meeting a resolution was adopted and a ten member national working committee was formed.

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Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

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