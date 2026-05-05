‘I have not been defeated, will not resign’: Mamata Banerjee alleges assault and vote loot, day after BJP sweeps Bengal

Mamata Banerjee alleged that votes were looted through EVM manipulation and the TMC was planning action against the BJP and the Election Commission.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya, Atri Mitra
3 min readMay 5, 2026 05:58 PM IST
Mamata BanerjeeMamata Banerjee, along with senior TMC leaders and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, alleged on Tuesday that she was assaulted inside a counting centre. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
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A day after the BJP swept West Bengal and ended her 15-year-rule in the state, a defiant Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that she would not visit the Lok Bhavan to submit her resignation to the governor. She alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates, including herself, were assaulted inside counting centres and votes were looted through EVM manipulation.

“We have not been defeated. I have not been defeated. I will not resign. There is no question of my going to the Raj Bhawan,” she said at a press conference. “In this election, the BJP and the Election Commission played a dirty game. They forcefully grabbed votes.”

Mamata Banerjee lost to the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari by over 15,000 votes in Bhabanipur.

Also Read | Suvendu Adhikari gets even: Twice got better of Mamata Banerjee, now the Bengal CM front-runner

“I was assaulted inside the counting centre. They hit me in my belly and on my back. I was not allowed to enter. My agent was also not allowed to enter. If such atrocities happened against me, imagine what happened with other candidates,” the TMC supremo claimed.

Alleging EVM manipulation, Mamata Banerjee said, “How can EVMs have 90 per cent, 95 per cent battery (during counting). We have all the proof.” She further claimed that the TMC was planning action against the BJP and the EC, but refused to divulge details.

Also Read | Bengal SIR: TMC won 13 of 20 seats with highest voter deletions

Mamata Banerjee also thanked the INDIA bloc leaders for standing with her on the issue. “Thankful to all INDIA bloc leaders. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh (Yadav), Hemant Soren, Tejaswi…leaders called me. Akhilesh wanted to come today. But Akhilesh will come to meet me tomorrow,” she added.

“Now my target is clear. I am a free bird. I have made it clear…what I will do…with other INDIA bloc leaders,” Banerjee said, alleging that BJP workers ransacked party offices and attacked her party workers across the state after the Assembly poll results.

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“We have decided to form a fact-finding committee of 10 members that will visit the violence-hit areas. The committee will have five MPs too,” she said, adding that she will not tolerate the BJP’s atrocities anymore. “I was on the streets, I will be on the streets,” she added.

Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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