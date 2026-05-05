‘I have not been defeated, will not resign’: Mamata Banerjee alleges assault and vote loot, day after BJP sweeps Bengal

Mamata Banerjee, along with senior TMC leaders and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, alleged on Tuesday that she was assaulted inside a counting centre. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

A day after the BJP swept West Bengal and ended her 15-year-rule in the state, a defiant Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that she would not visit the Lok Bhavan to submit her resignation to the governor. She alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates, including herself, were assaulted inside counting centres and votes were looted through EVM manipulation.

“We have not been defeated. I have not been defeated. I will not resign. There is no question of my going to the Raj Bhawan,” she said at a press conference. “In this election, the BJP and the Election Commission played a dirty game. They forcefully grabbed votes.”