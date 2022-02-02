Mamata seeks cooperation of anti-BJP parties to oust saffron party from Centre

After being re-elected as the chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress during the party’s organisational election Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee laid down her party’s roadmap for national expansion and sought the cooperation of all anti-BJP fronts in the country to oust the saffron party from power in 2024.

“Today, I ask my party workers and leaders to strengthen the organisation as we have to oust the BJP from power in 2024. If we can oust the CPM from West Bengal after 34 years of its rule, then we can definitely remove the BJP from the country. They are our main enemy,” she said.

Targeting Congress, which is yet to enter into an understanding with TMC for the upcoming state Assembly elections, Banerjee said, “I feel sad to see that the Congress is fighting the election in favour of the BJP in Meghalaya and Chandigarh. We want all anti-BJP fronts to come together. But if someone thinks otherwise and remains arrogant, then we have to choose our own path. Regional parties must come together to defeat the BJP.”

Banerjee also said that just like Congress emerged as a national party from Uttar Pradesh and BJP from Gujarat, her Trinamool Congress has emerged as the national party from West Bengal.

Meanwhile, she also sent a strong message to her party workers and leaders to remain united and asked them not to have a confrontation among each other.

“We will not indulge in any activity that will strengthen the BJP in Bengal. First, we have to strengthen our organisation in Bengal. There is only one group in TMC. Everyone has to work together,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee also did not miss the opportunity to once again target West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for causing interference in the day-to-day activities of her government. She said, “He is calling our top government officials without taking permission from the Chief Minister. He is talking about violence in West Bengal but does not speak about what is happening in Gujarat, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.”