‘Administrative power snatched to incite violence’: Day after Raghunathgunj communal flare-up, Mamata attacks BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP on Saturday during a rally in Raghunathpur, holding them responsible for the recent communal flare-up in Raghunathganj. Terming the incident “most unfortunate”, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief alleged that administrative power had been “snatched” from her hands through the hand-picking of officers by the Centre to facilitate such unrest.

“What happened in Raghunathgunj is really unfortunate. We too celebrate Ram Navami and take out processions. But we never incite violence or create riots. The day before yesterday, you carried guns in the procession in Suri. I don’t know why the administration is not taking action. Please don’t blame me for the law and order situation. I don’t have any power left with me since all the officers have been changed,” Banerjee said.

Accusing the BJP of cherry-picking officials, she added, “Administrative power has been snatched from my hands. You [BJP] have created the riot in Raghunathgunj. The main reason behind taking away power from my hands is to create such violence. You have looted and vandalised shops and houses. I don’t support the demolition of any temple. How many temples were demolished in the Kashi Vishwanath corridor? They demolished a Kali temple in Delhi as well. I am questioned every day for building the Jagannath Dham…as if I committed a sin. Ask them who gave them permission to demolish houses? Who gave them permission to create a riot in Raghunathgunj? We will not spare any rioter. People will not forgive you,” she added.

Clashes broke out during a Ram Navami procession in the jurisdiction of the Raghunathgunj police station on Friday, with stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson reported in multiple locations in the Jangipur region of Murshidabad district.

Banerjee also apologised to the shopkeepers of Behala, where several shops were demolished. “Although Firhad Hakim is the mayor, the new commissioner is hand-picked by the BJP. I would request him not to play with fire. Several shops in Behala have been demolished by bulldozer action. Give me time, and I will rebuild the shops that have been affected. The action has not taken place due to our order. Despite the fact that I am the elected CM, the central government is torturing the people of Bengal. They don’t want the state of Bengal to exist,” she alleged.

“We too celebrate Ram Navami and Navaratri as we celebrate Durga Puja, Christmas and Eid. We celebrate festivals of all religions, communities, castes, and creeds. We have established Bauri and Bagdi Development Boards as well. We want marginalised people to thrive. Religion means humanity,” she said.

“Sri Krishna said that you will never be able to make a fist with one finger. You need all five fingers. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s right hand was Shahnawaz Khan. Did Netaji commit an error? On one side, you have Bolpur, where Rabindranath Tagore established Shantiniketan. On the other side, you have Churulia village, where Kazi Nazrul Islam was born. I would urge the communal people to read our literature. Only then will they understand that Kazi Nazrul Islam wrote countless Shyama Sangeet as well. I am hearing that in some booths where there are 500 voters, 400 voters have been deleted. Is it a joke? BJP is crossing every limit,” Banerjee added.

Story continues below this ad

She also raised serious concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state, alleging that millions of electors are being targeted for deletion. Banerjee also targeted the central forces, alleging that “they have become the BJP during the elections”.

The chief minister alleged that women electors were selectively excluded, questioned why appellate tribunals were not established in every district, and accused the BJP of transferring officials to Kerala and Tamil Nadu to “bring in cash, arms and drugs…to incite violence”.