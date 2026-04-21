‘Scripted, staged drama’: Mamata pokes ‘holes’ in PM’s viral jhalmuri moment

The humble jhalmuri, the quintessential Bengali snack made of puffed rice, has added spice to this election season with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday dismissing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s viral jhalmuri stop in Jhargram on Sunday as a “staged drama”.

“It’s all drama. How come a camera was fitted inside the shop when the Prime Minister suddenly made an unscheduled stop during the campaign? The entire episode was scripted. The SPG prepared the jhalmuri for him… He (Modi) was seen carrying a Rs 10 note in his pocket. Is it believable?” Banerjee said as she addressed a TMC election rally in Murarai Assembly constituency in Birbhum district. On Sunday, PM’s video of stopping at vendor Vikram Shaw’s stall after addressing a BJP rally in Jhargram for jhalmuri became viral. It featured Modi having a light banter with Shaw about eating onions. In the video, Shaw is heard asking the PM, “Aap pyaaz khaate hain (Do you eat onions?),” to which the PM replied, “Haan, pyaaz khaate hain. Dimag nahi khaate bas”.