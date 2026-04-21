‘Scripted, staged drama’: Mamata pokes ‘holes’ in PM’s viral jhalmuri moment

3 min readKolkataUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 08:03 AM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting in support of party candidates Kunal Ghosh from Beleghata and Shreya Pande from Maniktala Assembly constituencies, in Kolkata. (Source: PTI Photo)
The humble jhalmuri, the quintessential Bengali snack made of puffed rice, has added spice to this election season with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday dismissing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s viral jhalmuri stop in Jhargram on Sunday as a “staged drama”.
“It’s all drama. How come a camera was fitted inside the shop when the Prime Minister suddenly made an unscheduled stop during the campaign? The entire episode was scripted. The SPG prepared the jhalmuri for him… He (Modi) was seen carrying a Rs 10 note in his pocket. Is it believable?” Banerjee said as she addressed a TMC election rally in Murarai Assembly constituency in Birbhum district. On Sunday, PM’s video of stopping at vendor Vikram Shaw’s stall after addressing a BJP rally in Jhargram for jhalmuri became viral. It featured Modi having a light banter with Shaw about eating onions. In the video, Shaw is heard asking the PM, “Aap pyaaz khaate hain (Do you eat onions?),” to which the PM replied, “Haan, pyaaz khaate hain. Dimag nahi khaate bas”.
The vendor later told mediapersons that the PM coming to his stall to have jhalmuri made him feel “special”, and insisted that it was “not political”. The TMC, however, remains unconvinced.
“I am feeling special that the PM came here and had jhalmuri. He also paid. He asked my name, how qualified I was, and how much I earn. I told him that I manage to run my home… I just made one mistake. I didn’t take his autograph,” Shaw told mediapersons.
Meanwhile, TMC MP Babul Supriyo recalled his jhalmuri moment with Mamata Banerjee, which he claimed led to the progress of the East-West Metro project. “So happy to see our PM at last realising the importance of ‘Jhalmuri’ in Bengal. The chief minister did actually rise above politics and offered me jhalmuri in front of the Victoria Memorial, and I utilised the moment to seek her help in resolving the roadblocks to the ‘East West Metro’ project. She graciously did, and the East-West Metro is running smoothly. The Prime Minister couldn’t rise above politics to at least share the fact that I walked into the PMO with an appointment, requesting him to give me the responsibility of EW Metro that was stalled for 3/4 years… But he (PM Modi) had jhalmuri purely for politics. And guess what! I was in Jhargram campaigning for the TMC when his ‘Jhalmuri moment’ happened. Life is indeed a full circle,” Babul Supriyo posted on X.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More