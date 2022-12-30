‘Please take some rest’: Mamata Banerjee to PM Modi as he flags off Vande Bharat Express after mother’s last rites

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had some advice for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat Express from Howrah Station to Siliguri shortly after the cremation of his mother Hiraba, who passed away early on Friday.

“Please take some rest, I don’t know how to condole your mother’s death, your mother is our mother. I remember my mother also,” Mamata Banerjee told the Prime Minister during the event.

“Today is a sad day for you personally. It is a great loss of your personal life. May god give you strength and bless you so that you can love your mother…I convey my gratitude to you for being present here virtually as you could not come because of the sad demise of your mother. Please take rest and take care,” Banerjee added.

Speaking about the development projects that were also inaugurated at the event, Banerjee said, “Today is my happiest day. My dream project Joka to Taratala is being flagged off. I am very happy that other projects are also being inaugurated which I started when I was the railway minister. You have also given one new train to the state. I am very happy…I also thank all the officers, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other officials for this. May god give you the strength to do your work.”

Following her speech, PM Modi waved the green flag to inaugurate the trains. Banerjee, Vaishnav and others also waved a green flag to mark the start of the journey.

The event, however, wasn’t devoid of controversies. After Mamata Banerjee reached the platform, some BJP supporters on the other side started chanting “Jai Shri Ram”. A visibly surprised Banerjee was seen complaining about the development to Governor Bose after he arrived at the programme. While the railway minister tried to pacify Banerjee, who was initially contemplating leaving the venue, she refused to go on stage and sat on a chair beside the dais instead.