Mamata Banerjee counters PM Modi in Singur with 1,694 projects worth Rs 33,500 crore: ‘I keep promises 100%’

Speaking in Singur, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also announced that 32 lakh houses will be built under the Banglar Bari housing scheme over the next two months. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

In an apparent counter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singur on January 18, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for 1,694 projects, worth Rs 33,551 crore, under the state government.

Attacking the BJP during her speech in Singur, Banerjee said, “Many people give big promises but do not keep them. My principle is that I would rather die (than not keep my word). I keep promises 100 per cent. I don’t do jumla. We are not a dual-engine government. We are the government of ma-mati-manush.”

Banerjee also inaugurated the Ghatal Master Plan which aims to curb the devastating floods that hit the region every year. Speaking on the occasion, actor-turned-MP Dipak Adhikari (Dev), who represents the Ghatal constituency, said he had been fighting for the master plan for 10 years. “Nobody kept their word. Only one person did and that is Mamata Banerjee. I thank didi on behalf of the people of Ghatal,” he said.