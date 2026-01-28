Mamata Banerjee counters PM Modi in Singur with 1,694 projects worth Rs 33,500 crore: ‘I keep promises 100%’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also inaugurated the Ghatal Master Plan which aims to curb the devastating floods that hit the region every year and for which the state had been writing to the Centre for 10 years.
Written by Atri Mitra
Kolkata | January 28, 2026 06:12 PM IST
4 min read
Speaking in Singur, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also announced that 32 lakh houses will be built under the Banglar Bari housing scheme over the next two months. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
In an apparent counter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Singur on January 18, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated or laid the foundation stone for 1,694 projects, worth Rs 33,551 crore, under the state government.
Attacking the BJP during her speech in Singur, Banerjee said, “Many people give big promises but do not keep them. My principle is that I would rather die (than not keep my word). I keep promises 100 per cent. I don’t do jumla. We are not a dual-engine government. We are the government of ma-mati-manush.”
Banerjee also inaugurated the Ghatal Master Plan which aims to curb the devastating floods that hit the region every year. Speaking on the occasion, actor-turned-MP Dipak Adhikari (Dev), who represents the Ghatal constituency, said he had been fighting for the master plan for 10 years. “Nobody kept their word. Only one person did and that is Mamata Banerjee. I thank didi on behalf of the people of Ghatal,” he said.
“Today is the age of social media. Trolling starts as soon as something is said. Earlier, I said that Trinamool will win 250 seats and a lot of trolling started. But you say, it is normal for people to have trust in a government that promises development and implements it,” Adhikari added.
Mamata said the MP repeatedly contacted her over the matter over the years. “I have run to Ghatal many times during floods. DVC (Damodar Valley Corporation) water flooded Ghatal every year. I have been writing to the Centre for 10 years. They always fooled us. Now, we have fooled them and sanctioned money for the Ghatal Master Plan. Work worth Rs 500 crore has already been done. More work worth Rs 1,000 crore will be completed very soon,” she stated.
The chief minister said that by 2027, the height of river dams will be increased by about 50 metres, and canals and rivers will be dug up to 50 km. Besides, two pump houses, three regulators, a bridge extension and 104 new bridges will be built by the Irrigation and Water Resources Department.
32 lakh homes under Banglar Bari scheme
Banerjee announced that 32 lakh houses will be built under the Banglar Bari housing scheme over the next two months. “One crore homes have already been built. A few days ago, I gave 12 lakh houses. Delhi has not paid a single rupee… When the money comes in, they will lay the bricks for the house. I don’t want anyone to suffer. Let everyone have a roof over their heads,” she said.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also laid the foundation stone for the warehouse project in Singur. “Thousands of people will get jobs at this warehouse. We developed Furfura Sharif, Jairambati, and Kamarpukur in this same Hooghly district,” she stated.
Banerjee criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for refusing to give ‘classical status’ to the Bengali language. “I sent five sacks of books to Delhi. You have not given the status of classical language to Bengali. We have demanded. I created a research team. You kill people if anybody speaks Bengali,” she said.
Targeting the BJP over the issue of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, she said that they will fight it in court if necessary. “They are showing arrogance. I will crush all. Just stay by me. Stay healthy,” the chief minister added.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More