‘Cowardly, fork-tongued’: Mamata Banerjee’s response to PM Modi’s ‘foeticide’ jibe over women’s quota

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday, a day after his televised address to the nation. During his speech on Saturday evening, PM Modi accused Opposition parties, including the Congress, DMK, TMC, and Samajwadi Party, of committing “bhroon hatya (foeticide)” by allegedly defeating the women’s quota bill in Parliament.

Taking to X, Banerjee dismissed the PM’s claims as an attempt to mislead the country. “It is deeply unfortunate that the Prime Minister chose to mislead the nation rather than address it honestly,” she wrote.

It is deeply unfortunate that the Prime Minister chose to mislead the nation rather than address it honestly. Let me put this on record. Trinamool Congress has always championed higher political representation for women. We have the highest proportion of female elected… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 19, 2026

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Stating that the TMC has stood for women for decades, Mamata Banerjee wrote, “But we will not be lectured on a subject that the ruling dispensation neither understands nor respects”

Banerjee highlighted the TMC’s track record, noting that 37.9 per cent of the party’s Lok Sabha members and 46 per cent of its Rajya Sabha nominees are women. “The question of opposing Women’s Reservation does not arise and never has,” she asserted, adding that the ruling dispensation should not lecture a party that has championed female representation for decades.

Banerjee clarified that her party’s opposition is not to the reservation itself, but to the Modi government’s plan to link it with the delimitation exercise. She characterised the move as an “assault on federal democracy” designed to favour BJP-ruled states through gerrymandering.

“What we are fundamentally opposed to is the altering of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution… redrawing political contours to hand greater representation to BJP-ruled states at the expense of others,” she wrote.

She also accused the government of trying to push through delimitation by using women as a shield for its “vested political agenda”. She further questioned the timing of the government’s push, asking why it waited nearly three years after the bill’s passage in September 2023 to act, only to do so during an election cycle.

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Banerjee urged PM Modi to face the Opposition in Parliament rather than through one-way televised addresses.

“Mr Prime Minister, the next time you address the nation, have the courage to do so from the Floor of Parliament, where you are subject to scrutiny, challenge, and accountability,” she wrote, labelling his Saturday address as “cowardly, hypocritical, and fork-tongued”.